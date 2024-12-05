Red Wave Investments LLC Has $5.59 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Red Wave Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,316 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 50,676 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 68,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.94. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $42.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.