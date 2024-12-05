Redmile Group LLC Has $48.43 Million Stock Holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Redmile Group LLC trimmed its position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,484,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315,593 shares during the period. Cogent Biosciences makes up approximately 2.9% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $48,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COGT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COGT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ COGT opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.