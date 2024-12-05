Redmile Group LLC Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Redmile Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,383,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,040 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,020,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 275,173 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 2,258.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VERV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

VERV stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. The company had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

