Redmile Group LLC Purchases Shares of 154,456 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 154,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,345,000. Redmile Group LLC owned about 0.06% of BioNTech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 797.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,299,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,190 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,485,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 261.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 418,695 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 283.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 341,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,425,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNTX opened at $114.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.12. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $131.49.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.08 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioNTech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioNTech from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

