Redwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,589,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 324,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.0% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 60,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 7,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.50 to $47.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.37.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

