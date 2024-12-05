Redwood Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,037 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.02 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average of $98.88.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.