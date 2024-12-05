Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Leidos by 92.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 77.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 4,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Leidos from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total value of $535,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,594.97. This represents a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel B. Geer bought 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,260. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $165.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

