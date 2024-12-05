Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 532,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of JetBlue Airways worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,951.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of JBLU opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $8.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBLU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.43.

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

See Also

