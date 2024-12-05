Redwood Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,576 shares during the period. Spectrum Brands makes up approximately 0.5% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,874,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 126,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,007,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,322 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB opened at $95.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.67. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Spectrum Brands Increases Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.38.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

