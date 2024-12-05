Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Exelon by 178.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Exelon by 502.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $37.85 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.