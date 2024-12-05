Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 474,690 Shares of LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (NYSEARCA:SQEW)

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (NYSEARCA:SQEW – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,479,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,690 shares during the period. LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF comprises about 4.5% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF worth $50,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SQEW opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.98. LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $38.94.

LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF Profile

The LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (SQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in global equities. The fund weights companies based on quantitative factors including statistical skew. SQEW was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

