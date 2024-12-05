Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RRX. Citigroup assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $223.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.88.

Shares of RRX traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.23. 27,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $122.49 and a twelve month high of $185.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $1,579,583.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,935,728.54. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

