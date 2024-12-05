Rench Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $6,102,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,112.3% during the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,698 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 15.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $6,579,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 264.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $215.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.38 and a 1-year high of $220.58.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. This represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

