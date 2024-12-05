Repertoire Partners LP Acquires Shares of 100,000 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Compass Minerals International makes up 1.4% of Repertoire Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 969,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 186,717 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 860,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 525,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 294,333 shares during the last quarter. Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $6,070,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $598.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.34). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

