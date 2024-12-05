Repertoire Partners LP Makes New Investment in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000. Cushman & Wakefield comprises approximately 1.5% of Repertoire Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 43,941 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 821.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 698,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 623,054 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,942,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 94,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 792,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 218,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance
CWK opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.32. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $16.11.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
