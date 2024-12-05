Research Analysts Set Expectations for DSGX FY2025 Earnings

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) – William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.17.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average is $101.81. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $122.22.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 389.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 699,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,911,000 after purchasing an additional 556,408 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,608,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 253,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after acquiring an additional 120,325 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,503,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 65.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 243,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after acquiring an additional 96,431 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

