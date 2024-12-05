Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 123 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after buying an additional 3,132,960 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $315,698,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $324,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13,309.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,191,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $140,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,272 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.44 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

