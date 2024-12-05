Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $335.62 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $335.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.43 and its 200 day moving average is $307.19. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

