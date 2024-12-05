Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IEFA stock opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.57.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

