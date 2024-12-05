Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 232.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Cintas by 291.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 16,623 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 343.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after buying an additional 86,460 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 34.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 628.2% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 11,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 361.9% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $223.60 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $136.87 and a 52 week high of $228.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

