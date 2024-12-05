Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 57 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 145,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,429,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $610.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $587.71 and its 200-day moving average is $563.16. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $456.45 and a 1 year high of $610.92.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

