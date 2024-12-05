Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 346 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 750.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 53.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,267.67.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,425.24. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $1,987.43 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,324.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,011.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,873.56.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

