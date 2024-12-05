Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,265,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,808,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,480,000 after acquiring an additional 92,013 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,757,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,602,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,477,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,803,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

RSG opened at $215.53 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.38 and a 52 week high of $220.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.56. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

