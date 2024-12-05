Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 262 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $179.00 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.27 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

