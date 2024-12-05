Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,960 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYMB. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter.

HYMB stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

