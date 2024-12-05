REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $51.40. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF shares last traded at $51.37, with a volume of 120,230 shares changing hands.
REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.66.
REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $1.5103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th.
