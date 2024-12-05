Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 800 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. FMR LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,961,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206,995 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,382,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,448,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7,006.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,478,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,612 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,765,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,241 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 2.1 %

KO opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $267.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

