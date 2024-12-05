Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 2.2 %

CVX stock opened at $158.32 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $284.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

