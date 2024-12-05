Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The business had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 66,861 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $4,434,890.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,472.76. The trade was a 98.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 4,099 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $205,072.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,405. This trade represents a 23.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,181 shares of company stock valued at $8,359,750. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 513.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.