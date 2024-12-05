Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Stock Price Down 17.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) were down 17.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 735,315 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,350% from the average daily volume of 50,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

