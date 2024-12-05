Riposte Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Riposte Capital LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,884,000. Smurfit Westrock accounts for about 1.1% of Riposte Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SW. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $431,653,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $386,712,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $151,212,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $129,491,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth approximately $92,072,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Smurfit Westrock

In other news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,371,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,119.24. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Shares of SW opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 672.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SW. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

