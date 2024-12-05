Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.45 and last traded at $56.14, with a volume of 1795330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Roblox Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 40,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,833,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,736,825. This represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $115,639.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 91,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,179.80. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,038,607 shares of company stock worth $49,713,872. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $930,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in Roblox by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,663,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

