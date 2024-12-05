Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.33 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.40.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE CW opened at $379.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $355.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.05 and a fifty-two week high of $393.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

