Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.72 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.89.
About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF
The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
