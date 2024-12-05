Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $73,125,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cameco by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,382,000 after buying an additional 1,386,639 shares during the period. M&G PLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $66,227,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $32,740,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cameco by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,584,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,691,000 after buying an additional 515,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05.

Cameco Increases Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Cameco’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

