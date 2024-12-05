Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.65. 446,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 795,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 11,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $144,737.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 707,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,630.40. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,490 shares of company stock worth $176,045. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,242,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,424 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,493,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,001,000 after acquiring an additional 165,911 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,118,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after acquiring an additional 190,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,102,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after acquiring an additional 322,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

