ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 37746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.
ROHM Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94.
About ROHM
ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ROHM
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.