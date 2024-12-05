Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 334,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 177,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Down 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01.

About Romios Gold Resources

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

