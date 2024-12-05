Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $263.64 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,626,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,334 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.6% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $263,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% in the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,297 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the third quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 24.8% in the third quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $150.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.41. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.