Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30.

Institutional Trading of Royce Value Trust

About Royce Value Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

