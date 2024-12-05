Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
Royce Value Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30.
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
