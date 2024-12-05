RTW Investments LP Raises Stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,919,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,450 shares during the quarter. Akero Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.5% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 0.08% of Akero Therapeutics worth $169,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,077,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,053,000 after purchasing an additional 201,225 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,499,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,188,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,392,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 719,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 391,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 524,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.25. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of -0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.15). Analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Insider Activity

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $321,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 206,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,969.18. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $45,500.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,849,817.06. This represents a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,248 shares of company stock valued at $11,940,986. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

