RTW Investments LP Takes Position in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA)

RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,850,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,359,000. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 152.95% of Oruka Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,037,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,840,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $10,091,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $11,822,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $12,614,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORKA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ORKA opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $53.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.