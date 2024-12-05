RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,782,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,065 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of RTX worth $216,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $119.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.88. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $79.67 and a 52 week high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

