Rush Island Management LP Purchases New Shares in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Rush Island Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 566,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,000. Iris Energy makes up approximately 0.4% of Rush Island Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rush Island Management LP owned about 0.30% of Iris Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,739,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the third quarter valued at $782,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,371,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the third quarter valued at $272,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Iris Energy stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. Iris Energy Limited has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IREN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Iris Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Iris Energy from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

