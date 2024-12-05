Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s previous close.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. Ryan Specialty has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $75.97.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $604.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.04 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 47.90%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $1,055,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,236.54. The trade was a 54.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $500,058.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,201.12. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 327.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth $376,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth $341,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

