Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 94,924 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 94,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $757,493.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,237,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,736,175.68. This represents a 0.16 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 266,732 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $2,123,186.72.

On Friday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 68,422 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $537,796.92.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 92,376 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $702,057.60.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 94,406 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $738,254.92.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,616 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $177,083.28.

On Thursday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $313,943.49.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,939 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $126,534.33.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 61,003 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $467,282.98.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 123,691 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $942,525.42.

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 68,934 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $520,451.70.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.0863 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 56.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 133,761 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

