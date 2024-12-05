Sabra Health Care REIT’s (SBRA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 38,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 77.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 559,800 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 247,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 539,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 66,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 104.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 316,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 161,071 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

