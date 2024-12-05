Sachem Head Capital Management LP Takes Position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 941,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,724,000. Talen Energy makes up 8.8% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned about 1.85% of Talen Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,514,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $84,923,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,417,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $4,925,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.10.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLN opened at $221.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.36. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $224.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Talen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.