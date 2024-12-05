Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Buys New Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. RH accounts for approximately 1.3% of Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 308.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RH from $345.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of RH from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.73.

RH Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $376.14 on Thursday. RH has a 12-month low of $212.43 and a 12-month high of $398.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 221.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.32.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other RH news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,016.86. The trade was a 98.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,034.20. The trade was a 15.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,935 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.