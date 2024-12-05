Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Makes New $197,000 Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 806 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3,717.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Grafton Street Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,424,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 31,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,518,000 after acquiring an additional 118,180 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Workday by 19.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.36, for a total value of $13,740,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 449,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,166,640. The trade was a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,228,745.10. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,463 shares of company stock worth $88,422,088. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $268.87 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.